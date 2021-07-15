Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital Campus Map

Directions

From the North: Take State Route 84 East to State R0ute 9 South, past Peekskill to Montrose exit. Turn right at end of exit and continue on Route 9A for 1.3 miles. The hospital will be on your left.

From New York City: Take West Side Drive North or the Major Deegan North to Saw Mill River Parkway. Exit onto Taconic State Parkway North to Route 9A North; follow Route 9A to Route 9 North to Montrose exit. Turn left onto Route 9A and proceed for 1.5 miles. The hospital will be on your left.