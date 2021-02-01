Locations
Main locations
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
Main phone: 914-737-4400
Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Main phone: 845-831-2000
Mental health clinic: 845-831-2000 x5116
Health clinic locations
Carmel VA Clinic
1875 Route 6, Provident Bank, 2nd Floor
Carmel, NY 10512-2316
Main phone: 845-228-5291
Eastern Dutchess VA Clinic
2881 Church Street, Route 199
Pine Plains, NY 12567-5545
Main phone: 518-398-9240
Goshen VA Clinic
30 Hatfield Lane, Suite 204
Goshen, NY 10924-6768
Main phone: 845-294-6927
Monticello VA Clinic
55 Sturgis Road
Monticello, NY 12701-1225
Main phone: 845-791-4936
New City VA Clinic
345 North Main Street, Upper Level
New City, NY 10956-4312
Main phone: 845-634-8942
Port Jervis VA Clinic
100 Pike Street, Port Jervis Plaza
Port Jervis, NY 12771-1831
Main phone: 845-856-5396
Poughkeepsie VA Clinic
488 Freedom Plains Road, Suite 134
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603-2690
Main phone: 845-452-5151