 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital

Limited services and hours
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
Directions
Main phone: 914-737-4400
Mental health clinic: 914-737-4400 x2330
MontroseFDRCampus480x330

Castle Point VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Directions
Main phone: 845-831-2000
Mental health clinic: 845-831-2000 x5116
CastlePtCampus480x330

Health clinic locations

Carmel VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1875 Route 6, Provident Bank, 2nd Floor
Carmel, NY 10512-2316
Directions
Main phone: 845-228-5291
Mental health clinic: 914-737-4400 x2330
Carmel_480x330

Eastern Dutchess VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
2881 Church Street, Route 199
Pine Plains, NY 12567-5545
Directions
Main phone: 518-398-9240
Pine-Plains_480x330

Goshen VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
30 Hatfield Lane, Suite 204
Goshen, NY 10924-6768
Directions
Main phone: 845-294-6927
Mental health clinic: 914-737-4400 x2330
Goshen_480x330

Monticello VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
55 Sturgis Road
Monticello, NY 12701-1225
Directions
Main phone: 845-791-4936
Monticello_480x330

New City VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
345 North Main Street, Upper Level
New City, NY 10956-4312
Directions
Main phone: 845-634-8942
Mental health clinic: 914-737-4400 x2330
New-City_480x330

Port Jervis VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
100 Pike Street, Port Jervis Plaza
Port Jervis, NY 12771-1831
Directions
Main phone: 845-856-5396
Mental health clinic: 914-737-4400 x2330
Port-Jervis_480x330

Poughkeepsie VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
488 Freedom Plains Road, Suite 134
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603-2690
Directions
Main phone: 845-452-5151
Mental health clinic: 914-737-4400 x2330
Poughkeepsie_480x330

Other nearby VA locations