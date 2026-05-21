VA Hudson Valley HCS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Montrose, NY - VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Castle Point and Montrose in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Repave Parking Lot G at Montrose

Replace Fan Coils in Building 18 at Castle Point

Replace Mission Critical Roofs Phase II at Montrose

Correct Water Tower Deficiencies at Montrose

“This funding allows Montrose and Castle Point to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Montrose and Castle Point,” said Gary C. Poole, acting Medical Center Director.

Of the $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: