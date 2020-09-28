PRESS RELEASE

Montrose , NY — VA Hudson Valley Launches Drive-Up Flu Clinics - No-Cost Flu Shots for Veterans at Montrose & Castle Point Campuses (09/28/2020)

(September 28, 2020) – The Department of Veterans Affairs Hudson Valley Health Care System (VA HVHCS) now offers drive-up flu shots at our Montrose and Castle Point campuses. Veterans enrolled with VA HVHCS can receive a no-cost flu shot at both locations Monday through Friday, between 8:30 and 11:30 AM and 1:00 and 4:00 PM. No appointment is needed.

Veterans enrolled with VA can also choose from more than 60,000 community locations to get their no-cost flu shot. For more information and to find a nearby in-network location visit https://www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.asp.