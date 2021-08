Internships and fellowships

Psychology Internship Program

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major challenge for all of us in our personal and professional lives. We faced many uncertainties as things were fluid with the pandemic. We had to modify our training program this spring continuing clinical supervision for our trainees, while providing clinical services to our nation’s Veterans.

The Hudson Valley VA Internship Program strives to be open and transparent with our trainees. As of now, most of our clinical work is being done via telehealth. All didactics, supervisions, case presentations, and modified testing cases are being done via telehealth. We will continue to assist our trainees in getting their clinical experiences.

We cannot predict what the 2020-2021 internship year will look like, but we will make the necessary changes to ensure that trainees obtain the clinical experiences and supervision required to meet their competencies in an environment that meets their health and wellness. As the situation with COVID continues, we will update our training materials as necessary. For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Hudson Valley VA Psychology Internship Program

The Department of Veterans Affairs Hudson Valley Health Care System, with campuses at Montrose and Castle Point, New York, offers fully-accredited APA internships in Clinical and Counseling Psychology. Internships are full-time (2,080 hours) and consist of three hospital-based rotations; one of six, and two of three months each, plus a year-long assignment to an outpatient clinic. As one of the largest psychiatric facilities in the VA, the Hudson Valley Health Care System offers opportunities to work with a diverse patient population in a variety of clinical settings. Weekly seminars and one-to-one supervision provide specialized training in a range of assessment and treatment modalities. In addition, interns are offered support for their dissertations or other research interests, and have access to a rich array of professional education within the hospital and in the New York metropolitan area.

Kandice D. Prather

Contact Number(s)

914-737-4400 ext. 203428