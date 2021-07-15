Internships and fellowships

Pharmacy Practice Residency Program

PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency (with emphasis in primary/ambulatory care), established 2008



Program Overview

The post-graduate year one (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency program at VA HVHCS is designed to allow development of the resident into a clinical practitioner, who will contribute to positive outcomes in the practice of pharmacy. The program is a comprehensive, hospital-based, 12 month (July 1 - June 30) post-graduate residency. The program focuses on the development of skills in a broad variety of practice settings including; primary care, long-term care, practice management, and pharmacy administration. Pharmacy residents completing the VA HVHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency program will have the ability to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence into a variety of patient care areas and pharmacy practice settings. In accordance with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) standards, the goals of the residency program are to train pharmacists to develop the skills necessary to ensure optimal delivery of drug therapy to all patients, analyze and disseminate drug information to health care professionals and patients, investigate therapeutic problems in a scientific manner, and enhance the verbal and written communication skills of the resident. Residents will be expected to provide care to a wide range of patients, become leaders in the medication use process, manage pharmacy practice, function competently and in partnership with other providers, and teach at an appropriate level when the residency is completed. Elective participation in a teaching certificate program is also offered.

Purpose

The purpose of the PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program at VA HVHCS is to produce highly skilled pharmaceutical care providers competent in a variety of direct patient care and pharmacy management settings who will be prepared to work independently as an integral member of a health care team, or for PGY2 training in the area of their choice.

Outcomes

Manage and improve the medication-use process

Provide evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy management with interdisciplinary teams

Exercise leadership and practice management skills

Demonstrate project management skills

Provide medication and practice-related education/training

Utilize medical informatics



PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency, established 2013



Program Overview

VA HVHCS also offers a post-graduate year two (PGY2) Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency program, which is accredited by American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). This 12-month program (July 1 - June 30) is designed to further develop medication management skills in a multidisciplinary ambulatory environment. Emphasis is placed on providing the resident with direct patient care responsibilities to develop clinical skills, knowledge, and competencies. The resident is afforded the opportunity to longitudinally monitor patients' clinical progress through pharmacy-managed ambulatory care clinics. The resident works closely with clinical pharmacy specialists who have responsibility for patient care in Anticoagulation, Diabetes, Dyslipidemia, Hypertension, Smoking Cessation, among other disease states. Each clinical pharmacy specialist has a scope of practice, which includes the authority to write prescriptions, order laboratory and other diagnostic tests, and consult other services when indicated. The resident will be responsible for pharmacotherapy decisions, patient counseling, writing progress notes, and monitoring drug therapy to optimize therapeutic outcomes. Most patients are managed by outpatient clinic visits but telephone and clinical video tele-health (CVT) will also be utilized.

To the further development of clinical practice skills, the resident will acquire and cultivate advanced leadership skills. The resident will assist in the development of new policies and procedures needed to carry out the Mission of Pharmacy Service to improve the quality of patient care. The resident will gain valuable experience in our pharmacy administrative programs, including local medication use evaluations, committee work, academic detailing, and developing clinical programs. Furthermore, the resident will be afforded the opportunity to participate in several patient education programs and will gain experience in lecture preparation, didactic teaching, and in the precepting of students. The PGY2 resident also serves as a mentor to first year residents and serves as the Chief Resident during the course of the year. Elective participation in a teaching certificate program is also offered. Additional teaching experience is provided by delivery of in-services for staff development and participation in pharmacy journal clubs and case discussions. Completion of a project of interest to the resident is also required. The resident will work with a project preceptor to plan, carry out, and evaluate the results of this project. These results are presented at the Eastern States Pharmacy Residents and Preceptors Conference in the spring of each year. A written manuscript of this project is required for completion of the residency.

Purpose

The purpose of the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency program is to prepare ambulatory care pharmacist specialists to be providers of direct patient care as members of a collaborative interdisciplinary practice.

Residents completing the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency program will be competent and confident practitioners of pharmaceutical care in the ambulatory care practice setting. They will be a skilled teacher, excellent leader, and proficient practitioner who is accountable for achieving optimal drug therapy outcomes in an outpatient setting. The graduate will function independently, as well as be prepared to integrate as a member of a healthcare team. These pharmacists will exercise proficiency in communication and education of other healthcare professionals, patients, and the community. Residency graduates should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification and are qualified to practice as a clinical pharmacy specialist.

Outcomes

Establish a collaborative interdisciplinary practice.

In a collaborative interdisciplinary ambulatory practice provide efficient, effective, evidence-based, patient-centered treatment for chronic and/or acute illnesses in all degrees of complexity.

Demonstrate leadership and practice management skills.

Promote health improvement, wellness, and disease prevention.

Demonstrate excellence in the provision of training or educational activities for resource on the optimal use of medications.

Serve as an authoritative resource on the optimal use of medications.

PGY1 & PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Resources

Kimberly Allison, PharmD, BCACP, PGY1 Residency Program Director

Contact Number(s)

845-831-2000 ext. 215617



Rosa Bates, PharmD, BCACP, PGY2 Residency Program Director



Contact Number(s)

845-831-2000 ext. 215600

