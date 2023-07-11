PACT Act Summer Claims Clinic, Huntington, WV

VBA claims clinic and PACT Act toxic screening

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Summer VetFest July 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location - Huntington Vet Center parking lot Address: 3135 16th St Rd #11, Huntington, WV 25701

Purpose: The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 Summer VetFest event. www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits. There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today.