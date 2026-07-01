America's 250th Anniversary Celebration

Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center will host a community outreach event at Ritter Park, Shelter 2, in Huntington.



Veterans and families can learn about VA benefits, enroll in VA health care, and take part in onsite mental health and hazardous exposure screenings. The event will also include food, music, and time to celebrate together as a community.



We look forward to seeing you there and sharing resources that support the health and well‑being of our Veterans.