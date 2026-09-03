3rd Annual Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC Freedom Classic Car Show

The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center will host the 3rd Annual Freedom Classic Car Show on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV. This year’s event commemorates 25 years of remembrance and welcomes all years, makes, and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Attendees can enjoy food provided by Ashland Elks BPOE 350, music by Tom Hayner, door prizes, and trophies for the first 100 cars. Representatives will also be on-site to offer information on enrollment and eligibility, Post‑9/11 M2VA, and Veterans Benefits Administration services.

Registration runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Greg Perry at 304‑429‑6741 ext. 2954.