Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center receive top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2026

Huntington, WV - Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center announced today that it received a 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. This rating represents the facility’s third consecutive 5-star designation.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“I am proud of “Team Woody’s” consistent diligence and dedication to caring for our Veterans every day. This 5-star rating reflects highly on our health care and service providers who lean in daily to give Veteran’s their very best” said Brian Nimmo, director of Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. “This rating also reflects Veterans’ trust and confidence in our commitment to their health and wellness; we are honored to be their provider of choice for safe, timely, high-quality care.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

2023, 67%

2024, 58%

2025, 77%

2026, 78%

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, please contact Christopher Ingersoll at christopher.ingersoll@va.gov or .

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has: