Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements.

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Huntington, WV - Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of FY - 2026. The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities via the VHA’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades

Water System Repairs

Parking Lot Repairs

Boiler Plant Modernization

Emergency Room Modernization

“Infrastructure is the foundation necessary to execute the mission of providing highly reliable health care and services to our Veterans”, said Brian Nimmo, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center Director. “These modernization project investments ensure we remain efficient and equipped to honor our nation’s commitment to Veterans throughout our tri-state catchment.”

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: