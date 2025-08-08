Construction & Expansion Projects

The Hershel “Woody” Williams Huntington VA Medical Center is evaluating the potential environmental effects of the proposed construction and operation of a second parking garage at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (Huntington VAMC) located at 1540 Spring Valley Drive in Huntington, West Virginia (Proposed Action). The proposed parking garage would provide approximately 168 parking spaces, a net gain of approximately 125 parking spaces for the Huntington VAMC campus. The Proposed Action is needed to address the parking deficiency at the Huntington VAMC. Current parking at the campus is inadequate to meet the current and projected future needs of Veteran patients, VA employees, and visitors to the facility. Information and time to address public comments will be posted soon.