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Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has established a national Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program which provides personalized, supportive services to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors before, during, and after a Veteran’s death.

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Veterans are Survivors, too

Every Veteran and survivor deserves care and support through times of transition and loss. As a Veteran, if you are planning for or have experienced the loss of a loved one, you may reach out to the Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support team. 


You may be eligible for benefits such as grief and loss counseling. SAMS can also assist you with connecting to specific Veteran-centered care in your local community.


The Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Specialist has a complimentary SAMS Team which is uniquely able to provide dignified and compassionate end-of-life and death-care support and services to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. SAMS also ensures dignified interment for Veterans who die in VHA care without identified family to honor their service.

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Tiffany Stewart

SAMS Programs Specialist

VA Huntington health care

Phone:

Email: Tiffany.Stewart2@va.gov

Headshot of LeeAnn Bills in front of the US Flag and a blue background.

LeeAnn Bills

Social Work Executive

VA Huntington health care

Phone:

Email: LeeAnn.Bills@va.gov

Care we provide at our Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center
We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist for help with:

  • Acts as a liaison to connect survivors with Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, and local funeral homes/crematories
  • Ensure dignified burials for Veterans without identified family
  • Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families
  • Autopsy requests and death certificate inquiries
  • Navigation and referrals to survivor benefits, headstone, marker, and life insurance (VBA, NCA)
  • Information on planning memorial services
  • Guidance to grief and bereavement support resources

     
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For assistance directly from other Veteran’s Administration Agencies

•    National Cemetery Administration: https://www.cem.va.gov/
•    Veterans Benefits Administration: https://benefits.va.gov/benefits/

 

Last updated: 