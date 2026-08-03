Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program

Veterans are Survivors, too

Every Veteran and survivor deserves care and support through times of transition and loss. As a Veteran, if you are planning for or have experienced the loss of a loved one, you may reach out to the Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support team.



You may be eligible for benefits such as grief and loss counseling. SAMS can also assist you with connecting to specific Veteran-centered care in your local community.



The Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Specialist has a complimentary SAMS Team which is uniquely able to provide dignified and compassionate end-of-life and death-care support and services to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. SAMS also ensures dignified interment for Veterans who die in VHA care without identified family to honor their service.