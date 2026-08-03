Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program
The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has established a national Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program which provides personalized, supportive services to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors before, during, and after a Veteran’s death.
Veterans are Survivors, too
Every Veteran and survivor deserves care and support through times of transition and loss. As a Veteran, if you are planning for or have experienced the loss of a loved one, you may reach out to the Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support team.
You may be eligible for benefits such as grief and loss counseling. SAMS can also assist you with connecting to specific Veteran-centered care in your local community.
The Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Specialist has a complimentary SAMS Team which is uniquely able to provide dignified and compassionate end-of-life and death-care support and services to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. SAMS also ensures dignified interment for Veterans who die in VHA care without identified family to honor their service.
Tiffany Stewart
SAMS Programs Specialist
VA Huntington health care
Phone:
Email: Tiffany.Stewart2@va.gov
LeeAnn Bills
Social Work Executive
VA Huntington health care
Phone:
Email: LeeAnn.Bills@va.gov
Care we provide at our Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center
We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist for help with:
- Acts as a liaison to connect survivors with Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, and local funeral homes/crematories
- Ensure dignified burials for Veterans without identified family
- Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families
- Autopsy requests and death certificate inquiries
- Navigation and referrals to survivor benefits, headstone, marker, and life insurance (VBA, NCA)
- Information on planning memorial services
- Guidance to grief and bereavement support resources
For assistance directly from other Veteran’s Administration Agencies
• National Cemetery Administration: https://www.cem.va.gov/
• Veterans Benefits Administration: https://benefits.va.gov/benefits/