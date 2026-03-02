Kamaldeep 'Kam' Lidder was appointed as the Associate Director of Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center effective September 10, 2023.

Prior to his current assignment, he served as the Assistant Director at Fayetteville Coastal VA Healthcare System in North Carolina.

In his previous roles at VA facilities, he was the Chief of the Health Administration Service and served as Medical Administration Officer; Health Systems Specialist to the Associate Director; Systems Redesign Coordinator; Administration Officer for Nursing; Patient Safety Analyst; and SAIL Coordinator.

Mr. Lidder started his VA career as Pathways Intern in Prosthetics and Sensory Aids service at Palo Alto VA Healthcare System in 2014. Prior to his VA career, Mr. Lidder was an enlisted Airman in the U.S. Air Force as AC-130U Crew Chief. He served multiple tours overseas. His military service strengthened his dedication to supporting everyone who sacrificed for the nation's defense.

Mr. Lidder holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in healthcare management, and recently graduated the VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program.