Mission and vision

Our mission

To fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Our vision

VA Illiana will be the Health Care System of Choice, Serving and Honoring America’s Veterans by Providing an Outstanding Veteran Experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Facilities include our Danville VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield, Illinois.