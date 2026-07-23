Mission and vision
VA Illiana Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
To fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
Our vision
VA Illiana will be the Health Care System of Choice, Serving and Honoring America’s Veterans by Providing an Outstanding Veteran Experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Facilities include our Danville VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield, Illinois.