Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Illiana will be the Health Care System of Choice, Serving and Honoring America’s Veterans by Providing an Outstanding Veteran Experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Facilities include our Danville VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield, Illinois.