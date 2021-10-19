Mission and vision
VA Illiana Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Illiana will be the Health Care System of Choice, Serving and Honoring America’s Veterans by Providing an Outstanding Veteran Experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Facilities include our Danville VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield, Illinois.