VA Illiana hosts Suicide Survivor Loss Vigil

The vigil will be open to the public. It will be a virtual event held through Microsoft Teams or by calling in at (872) 701-0184 ext. 146507268#. The purpose of the event is to support the family members and friends of those Veterans who have died by suicide. Survivors will be given the opportunity to remember their loved ones.

VA offers resources for Veterans, as well as family and friends of Veterans. For more information visit https://www.va.gov/reach/spm/.