Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education to Visit VA Illiana Healthcare System

PRESS RELEASE

February 12, 2025

Danville , IL — VA Illiana Healthcare System (VAIHCS) has a scheduled site visit from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) on April 7 - April 9, 2025.

As a community stakeholder we invite you to submit any comments related to the potential accreditation of the RN TTP program. CCNE will accept comments through February 24, 2025.

CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency/fellowship programs in nursing. VA Illiana Healthcare System is working toward accreditation of our Registered Nurse Transition to Practice Program (RN TTP). This is a program for RN’s with less than one year of RN experience who are hired by VAIHCS. It includes education sessions for the RN TTP resident, clinical experiences in areas of the facility the resident is not assigned to work, and completion of either an evidence-based practice project or a quality improvement project.

VAIHCS continues to improve health care access and services to Veterans. CCNE Accreditation would support and encourage continuing self-assessment of the RN TTP program and encourage continuing growth and improvement.