Funding granted for infrastructure improvements as part of the VHA’s nationwide efforts to modernize and upgrade health care facilities.

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Danville, IL - VA Illiana Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

VA Illiana Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VA Illiana Health Care System in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 are:

Chiller and Air Handler Replacement

Emergent Repairs North Water Tower 71

Exterior Repairs and Painting Buildings 35 & 39

Renovate Building 58-1 Room 102 for Imaging Service

Renovate Bathrooms Building 103 Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program & Buildings 64 & 72

Replace Air Handler Units Building 102

Upgrade HVAC for Buildings 58 and 98 Sterile & Reusable Medical Devices Storage



Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.