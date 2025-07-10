News releases
July 20, 2023
In recognition of 125 years of service to America’s Heroes, VA Illiana’s Danville VA Medical Center will host a daylong “Summer Vet Fest” celebration on July 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Included in the celebration will be the health care system’s official 125th anniversary ceremony at 2 p.m.
February 14, 2022
The VA Illiana Health Care System will hold virtual town hall events for veterans throughout 2022. The first two veteran town hall events of the year will be on Tuesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 16 at 2 p.m.
December 20, 2021
VA Illiana Health Care System leadership accepted a plaque honoring military veterans who have received the Medal of Honor. The plaque was donated by the McLean County Memorial AMVETS Post 270 and presented at the VA community-based outpatient clinic on December 17, 2021.
December 6, 2021
Victoria Brahm, Network Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12, is pleased to announce that Dr. Staci Williams has been selected as the new Medical Center Director for VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville, Illinois.
November 5, 2021
VA Illiana will host town hall meetings for Veterans on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
November 5, 2021
VA Illiana will host a suicide survivor loss vigil on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2 p.m.
November 5, 2021
VA Illiana has launched a new public-facing website that is designed to better serve Veterans.
November 5, 2021
November is National Family Caregiver Month and the Department of Veterans Affairs will offer programs and services for caregivers of veterans.
September 9, 2021
The VA Illiana Health Care System has made bed space and health care services available for up to twenty non-veteran patients. This began on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.