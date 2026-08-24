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News releases

Get the latest news from VA Illiana. For more information about VA Illiana health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 217-554-3000 (x44290) or VAIllianainfo@va.gov.

  • November 5, 2021

    November is National Family Caregiver Month and the Department of Veterans Affairs will offer programs and services for caregivers of veterans.

  • September 9, 2021

    The VA Illiana Health Care System has made bed space and health care services available for up to twenty non-veteran patients. This began on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.