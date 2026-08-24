News releases
Get the latest news from VA Illiana. For more information about VA Illiana health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 217-554-3000 (x44290) or VAIllianainfo@va.gov.
November 5, 2021
November is National Family Caregiver Month and the Department of Veterans Affairs will offer programs and services for caregivers of veterans.
September 9, 2021
The VA Illiana Health Care System has made bed space and health care services available for up to twenty non-veteran patients. This began on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.