VA Great Lakes Health Care System Announces New Medical Center VA Illiana Health Care System: Dr. Staci Williams

PRESS RELEASE

December 6, 2021

Danville , IL — Victoria Brahm, Network Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12, is pleased to announce that Dr. Staci Williams has been selected as the new Medical Center Director for VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville, Illinois.

Dr. Williams reports to Danville on December 19, 2021 where the VA Illiana Health Care System includes a 398-bed hospital and a 223-bed Community Living Center as well as five outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield, Illinois. She will oversee the delivery of healthcare to more than 150,000 Veterans living in the surrounding 30-county area of Illinois and Indiana and responsible for an operating budget of $337,801,605 (FY21) and a workforce of 1,500 personnel.

She comes to Danville after having served as the Associate Director for the Tomah VA Medical Center (Tomah, Wisconsin) since December 2017. In this role, she oversaw a budget of $300 million and a staff of 450 personnel. She was directly responsible for capital projects, fiscal operations, emergency management, safety, pharmacy operations, police services, allied health functions, business operations, logistics and strategic planning. Prior to Tomah, Dr. Williams served as a managing pharmacist at Marshland Pharmacies, Inc. in Wisconsin.

Dr. Williams earned her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The VA Great Lakes Health Care System, VISN 12, with its eight medical centers, 40 outpatient clinics, eight nursing homes, and seven domiciliaries, offers health care services to almost 800,000 Veterans who reside within its four-state (Illinois, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana) area.