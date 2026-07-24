VA Illiana Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Danville, IL - VA Illiana Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VA Illiana Health Care System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Pavement maintenance and repair and striping of parking lots

Construct physical security barriers around critical utility equipment

Study of heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to optimize efficiency

Install rooftop solar panels to improve sustainability

Pond area improvement project

Renovate bathrooms in the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program area

Repair loading dock of the outpatient clinics building

Replace air handler units in the outpatient mental health building

Sanitary sewer pipe repair in the building inpatient medical building

Update kitchen refrigeration system

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: