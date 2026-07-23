VA Illiana Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Champaign VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

Champaign, IL - VA Illiana Health Care System hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday July 16, 2026, in celebration of the opening of the Champaign VA Clinic.

The Champaign Clinic joins the network of VA Illiana Clinics serving Veterans in Bloomington, Danville, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield. Located at 1702 S. Mattis, Champaign Il 61822, Suite #101, the new clinic will offer primary care and a rotating schedule of specialty services.

“By opening this clinic in Champaign, we are taking an important step toward meeting Veterans where they are” said VA Illiana Executive Director, Dr. Staci Williams. “Our goal is to expand health care services that are more convenient and accessible for the communities we serve.” This project highlights VA Illiana’s commitment to improving access and reducing travel time for Veterans in the region.

The expansion of primary and specialty care services is designed to bring high-quality health care services closer to where Veterans live and work. The clinic is part of VA Illiana’s ongoing efforts to enhance access to care, particularly for Veterans in the Champaign County region.

The celebration brought together community members, and elected officials with staff from Carle and VA Illiana Health Care System to commemorate this important milestone in expanding Veteran healthcare services across the region. The event featured remarks from VA Illiana Executive Director, Staci Williams, Associate Director, Richard Griffith, and Assistant Director – University of Illinois Chez Veterans Center, Dr. Dustin Lange, followed by an official ribbon-cutting and tours of the new clinic.

Patient care at the new clinic began on June 8, 2026. Services are available by appointment Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 4:00pm.

About VA Illiana Health Care System

VA Illiana Health Care System currently provides services at 7 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Locations include the Danville VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield, Illinois.