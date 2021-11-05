VA Illiana launches new website

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2021

Danville , IL — VA Illiana has launched a new public-facing website that is designed to better serve Veterans.

The new site is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs digital modernization effort. The Veterans Health Administration partnered with the VA Office of Information Technology Digital Experience Product office to research, design, and build a new VA medical center website that better meets the needs of veterans, their families, and their caregivers. The new websites are a move from a program-first design to a patient-first web platform.

The site will serve as the front door for all VA benefits, services, and tools. The content is centered on Veterans and their needs and is the single source of truth for information about Veterans Affairs. The site is also entirely mobile to better serve Veterans visiting the website on phones or tablets.

The new web platform is being rolled out at VA medical centers and facilities across the country. VA Illiana’s site went live on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. For more information about VA Illiana and to experience the new site visit https://www.va.gov/illiana-health-care/.