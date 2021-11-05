VA Illiana virtual town hall for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2021

Danville , IL — VA Illiana will host town hall meetings for Veterans on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Veteran town hall events are opportunities for Veterans, their families, and their caregivers to learn about new services and programs at the VA Illiana Health Care System. Attendees will also be able to ask questions of VA Illiana leadership.

One town hall will be at 2 p.m. and will focus on services at the Bloomington and Peoria community-based outpatient clinics. The second town all will be at 6 p.m. and will focus on services at the Danville campus of the health care system. The town hall on November 17, 2021 will be hosted on the VA Illiana Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VADanville.

Veterans and their families can join the town hall whether or not they have received health care from VA.

“We want all Veterans of central Illinois to know that VA Illiana is there for them. These town halls are a great opportunity for Veterans to learn about VA health care for the first time and see how it can serve them,” said Dr. Staci Williams, acting medical center director.

Veterans can submit questions to VA Illiana in advance through the Facebook Messenger tool.