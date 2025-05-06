Comprehensive Treatment, Prevention & Access to Care (COMPACT ACT)

Those eligible who receive a bill for emergency suicide-related care at a VA medical facility should contact their local VA patient advocate and ask for a clinical review with an appropriate provider. Veterans can also contact the number on their bill to initiate this process. Patient advocates at VA Illiana can be reached at .

Those eligible who received COMPACT-related care at a community emergency department should submit a signed, written request for reimbursement to their local VA medical facility community care office along with an after-visit summary and medical documentation and a billing statement from the rendering provider showing diagnosis code information and an itemized list of charges.

For more information on the COMPACT Act, visit the VA Emergency Medical Care page.