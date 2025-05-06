Comprehensive Treatment, Prevention & Access to Care (COMPACT ACT)
The COMPACT Act affords eligible individuals in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?
You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.
- Dial 988 then press 1.
- Chat online: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
- Text: Send SMS to 838255
- Please visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ for more information
What is the Compact Act?
- Eligible Individuals– whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room for emergent suicidal care.
- We strongly recommend Veterans in suicidal crisis call 911 or visit their nearest emergency room for expedited care.
- VA will provide the treatment or cover the costs for treatment including transportation, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Who is eligible?
Regardless of VA enrollment status:
- Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
How does it work?
Eligible Individuals or their loved ones should do the following in the event of an emergent suicidal crisis:
- Call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room
- Notify staff that you have served.
- Staff will provide treatment
- Contact 72 Hour Emergency Reporting Line:
How does billing work?
Those eligible who receive a bill for emergency suicide-related care at a VA medical facility should contact their local VA patient advocate and ask for a clinical review with an appropriate provider. Veterans can also contact the number on their bill to initiate this process. Patient advocates at VA Illiana can be reached at
Those eligible who received COMPACT-related care at a community emergency department should submit a signed, written request for reimbursement to their local VA medical facility community care office along with an after-visit summary and medical documentation and a billing statement from the rendering provider showing diagnosis code information and an itemized list of charges.
For more information on the COMPACT Act, visit the VA Emergency Medical Care page.
What is the period of care?
Emergent suicide care defined by Congress within the COMPACT Act to eligible individuals through inpatient or crisis residential care will not exceed 30 days. Outpatient care will not exceed 90 days.
What is the COMPACT Act guidance for community providers?
If a Veteran presents to your community emergency department in suicidal crisis:
- Determine if the event is an acute suicidal crisis.
As defined in the COMPACT Act, an Acute Suicidal Crisis means that a trained crisis responder or health care provider determines an individual is at imminent risk of self-harm.
- Report the episode of care.
Call VA Emergency Care Reporting 24/7 Hotline at 844-72HRVHA
Emergency Care Centralized Notification Center:
VA's Emergency Care Reporting Portal. Below is a list of information that the VA Emergency Care Reporting Portal Asks for in order to submit a completed request.
- Coordinate follow up care.
Follow up with VA Illiana during normal business hours to coordinate care: VHADANCOMPACTACTCARECOORDINATION550@va.gov
Emergency Medical Care - Information for Providers
Find key information and links to other information to make it easier for you to do business with the VA.
Providers should report instances of a Veteran presenting to their community emergency department to VA’s Emergency Care Centralized Notification Center using.
For additional information reach out to VA Illiana COMPACT Act Care Coordination 550 Team at: VHADANCOMPACTACTCARECOORDINATION550@va.gov.
Important measures defined by Congress within the COMPACT Act that the Department of Veterans Affairs must follow:
Emergent Suicide Care
Crisis stabilization care provided to an eligible individual following a recommendation from the Veteran Crisis Line or when such individual has presented at a VA or non-VA facility in an acute suicidal crisis.
Acute Suicidal Crisis
Individual who is determined to be at imminent risk of self-harm by a trained crisis responder or health care provider.
Crisis Stabilization Care
Care that ensures, to the extent practicable, immediate safety and reduces:
- The severity of distress
- The need for urgent care
- The likelihood that the severity of distress or need for urgent care will increase during the transfer of that individual from a facility at which the individual has received care for that acute suicidal crisis.
Crisis Residential Care
Emergent suicide care provided in a residential facility other than a hospital (that is not a personal residence) that provides 24-hour medical supervision.
Emergency Suicide Care and Treatment Provider Fact Sheet (PDF)
Veterans who were dishonorably discharged may still seek emergent suicidal care at a VA or non-VA emergency room, however, VA will not cover the expenses.