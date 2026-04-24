Referral Instructions for Sexual Assault Forensic Care
VA Illiana’s Urgent Care can provide STI testing, pregnancy testing, and prophylactic treatment, it is not equipped to handle forensic evidence collection for sexual assault cases. For these services, patients should be directed to a designated SANE facility as listed below.
VA Illiana Health Care System is not designated as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) facility and is unable to perform sexual assault forensic evidence collection. For a current list of approved hospitals that can address sexual assault cases, please refer to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website: Hospital Listings for Sexual Assault Cases.