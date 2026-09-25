Dr. Lorenzen completed her pharmacy schooling at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy in 2012 followed by a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dr. Lorenzen has experience in large academic medical centers, retail, community, and independent pharmacy, ambulatory care pharmacy and was an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice with Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy for 5 years. Dr. Lorenzen has been a residency preceptor and was most recently the Residency Program Director for the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. Dr. Lorenzen was the first ever U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) licensed clinical pharmacist in Michigan and has a passion for geriatric care and still practices.