Katherine Dielman

She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL in 2009 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science. She received her Masters of Social Work Degree with a Health Care Specialization from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in 2011. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and briefly worked in the private sector prior to joining the VA Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) in 2012. Throughout her VA career, she provided clinical social work coverage to Veterans who sustained a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), facilitated the Polytrauma Support Clinic Team (PSCT) and created services through the Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS). Ms. Dielman continued developing her leadership as the Caregiver Support Program Manager and has served in the role of Chief, Social Work Service for the past 3 years.