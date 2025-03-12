On Feb. 3, 2025, Phil Suman assumes the role of Acting Associate Director at VA Illiana. Immediately before joining the VA Illiana team, he served as Chief of Rehab, Extended Care & Wellness at VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System, where he has been since 2012. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Social Work. He has held several leadership positions within the VA including a detail as Assistant Director at Dayton VA Medical Center, and as the Rehab and Extended Care ICC Lead for VA Northern Indiana. He is a 2024 graduate of the VA Healthcare Leadership Development Program and the Mid-Con Service Chief to Quad program.

Prior to coming to Federal Service, he was a leader in community based mental health. Additionally, he has served as adjunct faculty at the Indiana University School of Social Work and at Ball State University. Mr. Suman is a past board member of the Jay County United Way and the Jay County Leadership Academy. He and his wife Jill live in Portland and have three daughters and one grandson. Mr. Suman is extremely excited to begin this assignment at VA Illiana and he looks forward to working closely with the Veterans and staff.