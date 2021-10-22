Pharmacy Preceptors at the VA Illiana health care system

Interim Residency Program Director (through Jan 7, 2022)

Kristina S. Gill, Pharm.D.

Dr. Gill is a graduate of Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy (War Eagle!). She completed her PGY1 residency at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida and her PGY2 in cardiology at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Dr. Gill serves as the inpatient pharmacy supervisor at VA Illiana and is the primary preceptor for the internal medicine rotation and longitudinal staffing. She is a huge Auburn football fan and loves dogs. She secretly aspires to open her own rescue in the distant future.

PGY1 Residency Program Director

Jordan Meyer, Pharm.D.

Dr. Meyer is a 2011 graduate from Drake University. She did a PGY1 in Acute Care and PGY2 in Pediatrics at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She worked in pediatrics for 5 years and then transitioned into her ambulatory care role at the VA Illiana in 2015. She started at the Peoria CBOC and now is the ambulatory care pharmacist at the Bloomington CBOC and also serves as the PGY1 residency program director. She enjoys traveling and “being on the go” with her husband and 2 kids.

Academic Detailing

Elizabeth Dinges, PharmD

Dr. Dinges is one of the academic detailers within VISN12 with her clinic duties being at the Springfield CBOC in ambulatory care. She completed pharmacy school at the University of Iowa and did her PGY1 at the Southern Arizona Healthcare System in Tucson and PGY2 at the VA San Diego Health Care System. Her hobbies include keeping her 3 young children alive and healthy!

Anticoagulation

Britney Anderson, PharmD

Dr. Anderson is one of the Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacists and has been with VA Illiana since 2012. Prior to that, she completed her PGY1 residency at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-School of Pharmacy. When she is not working, she and her husband enjoy being outdoors with their 5 year old son, 2 year old daughter, 5 month old baby boy and their golden retriever. A fun fact about her is that she was able to ride along on a Med Flight helicopter during her residency.

Dawn Bolton, PharmD, BCACP

Dr. Bolton is originally from the suburbs of Chicago, IL. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Midwestern University in 2005. She practiced as an inpatient clinical pharmacist and also as an outpatient anticoagulation pharmacist at a private sector hospital in Joliet, IL for over 14 years prior to joining VA Illiana in 2020. She is currently a clinical pharmacy specialist in anticoagulation and is a preceptor for PGY-1 pharmacy residents for the anticoagulation rotation. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, traveling, playing tennis, baking, and gardening.

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Marcus Lockhart, PharmD

Dr. Lockhart graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2010 with a Doctorate of Pharmacy. He then went on to complete his PGY-1 pharmacy residency at Butner Federal Medical Center prison hospital and his PGY-2 in Pharmacotherapy at Hunterdon Medical Center in New Jersey. Dr. Lockhart currently is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Home Based Primary Care Program and also oversees patients in the palliative care ward. His interests outside of pharmacy include personal finance, semi-competitive running, American history, and international food.

Dallas Banning, PharmD

Dallas Banning is a 2020 graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency here at VA Illiana Health Care System in 2021. Dallas is now a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care/Geriatric Clinic. In her free time she enjoys reading, running, and adventuring with her dog.

Internal Medicine

Long Term Care

Cameron Norton, PharmD

Dr. Norton graduated from Butler University in 1999. She worked the majority of the years following graduation in a high-volume community setting and managed in the retail setting for several years before transitioning to the inpatient setting in 2015. She joined VA Illiana in May of that year as an inpatient clinical pharmacist. In April 2020, she assumed her current role as Long Term Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist.

Mental Health/SUD

Kylie Gones, PharmD, BCPP

Dr. Gones is the Inpatient Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist for the acute psychiatric unit and psychosocial residential rehabilitation treatment program (PRRTP) at VA Illiana. She earned her PharmD degree at Butler University in Indianapolis IN and completed my PGY-1 Residency at VA Illiana Health Care System here in Danville, Illinois and has been working at this facility ever since. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, cooking, and doing anything outdoors!

Andrew Wakefield, PharmD, BCPS

Dr. Andrew N. Wakefield grew up in the suburbs of Indianapolis. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from Purdue University in 2019 and went on to complete a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, TX and a PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency though Eskenazi Health and Purdue University in Indianapolis, IN. He started at VA Illiana Health Care System in October 2021 as an outpatient clinical pharmacy specialist in mental health and substance use disorders. In his free time, Dr. Wakefield enjoys hiking, playing tennis, reading, writing, spending too much time on TikTok, and spending time with his wife, mini golden doodle, friends, and family.

Sundus Awan, PharmD, BCPP

Dr. Awan is the outpatient mental health clinical pharmacy specialist and preceptor. She graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City – School of Pharmacy in 2018 and completed both PGY1 and PGY2 Mental Health at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center in North Chicago, IL. She has been working at VA Illiana since July 2020. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, posting for the ‘gram, and trying out new recipes.

Pain Management

Annie Tam, PharmD

Dr. Tam grew up in Dayton, OH. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The Ohio State University in 2020 and completed a PGY1 residency at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. Dr. Tam is the facility Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PMOP) Coordinator and the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist supervisor. In her free time, she enjoys music, gardening, hiking, and attempting to cook.

Darcy Holzum, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP

Dr. Holzum grew up in St. Louis, MO and attended St. Louis College of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY1 at the VA St. Louis Health Care System in the acute care track and then headed south to complete a PGY2 in psychiatry at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (Roll Tide!). Darcy is board certified in psychiatry and pharmacotherapy. She currently practices in outpatient pain management, taking consults for headaches, low back pain, musculoskeletal pain, neuropathy, and traumatic brain injuries. She also works with patients on opioid tapers and transitioning to a buprenorphine product. After living in Tuscaloosa for a year, Darcy has become a huge Alabama football fan and is also a big St. Louis Blues hockey fan. In her free time, she loves to go ice skating, go hiking, and try new restaurants.

Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)

Andrew Scaefer, PharmD, BCACP

Dr. Schaefer is one of the ambulatory care pharmacists at the Danville main campus. He attended pharmacy school at the Saint Louis College of Pharmacy. He has been at Danville the longest out of all the preceptors, starting his career here in 1998! For fun, he enjoys manual labor, listening/watching comedy, spending time just about anywhere outdoors and would play about any sport (including curling, seriously!). He drives the speed limit but thinks he would enjoy racing about any vehicle if given the opportunity.

Rachel Badovick, PharmD, MBA, BCACP

Dr. Badovick is a graduate of the University of Toledo. She completed both her PGY1 and PGY2 in ambulatory care at the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. She currently serves as the ambulatory care clinical pharmacy practitioner at the Danville main facility and is also a member of the residency advisory committee. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, baking, and playing with her adorable cat Zoey.

Todd Smith, PharmD

Dr. Smith is a 2020 graduate from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science College of Pharmacy. Prior to pharmacy school, he earned his Bachelor of Science in molecular biology at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. Dr. Smith completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice residency at VA Illiana Health Care System in 2021. Dr. Smith currently serves as a clinical pharmacy practitioner in ambulatory care at the Springfield CBOC. Outside of pharmacy, he enjoys travelling and spending time with family.

Ashley Thais, PharmD, CDCES

Dr. Thais is a graduate of Purdue University and completed her residency at the Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. Her current practice setting is within ambulatory care and she also serves as the preceptor for the core ambulatory care rotation as well as the longitudinal rotation. In her time off, she enjoys spending time and traveling with her husband and four children.

Paige Meade, PharmD

Dr. Meade graduated from Creighton School of Pharmacy & Health Profession with her Doctorate of Pharmacy in 2018. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Illiana Healthcare System in 2019. Dr. Meade first took a position as a Danville PACT clinical pharmacist following completion of her residency program, and she now specializes as a PACT rural health clinical pharmacist across all CBOCs (community based outpatient clinics). Outside of the pharmacy profession, Dr. Meade enjoys spending time with her husband and son. She also enjoys refurbishing furniture, true crime podcasts, and traveling.

Holly Bourgeois, PharmD

Dr. Bourgeois is the ambulatory care pharmacist at the Peoria CBOC. She completed pharmacy school at University of North Carolina and completed PGY1 at Oregon State University. Her hobbies include hiking and spending time outdoors.

Latoiya Purifoy, PharmD

Dr. Purifoy is a graduate of University of Illinois Chicago Pharmacy School. She currently works at the VA Illiana Health Care System in the Peoria CBOC as a clinical pharmacist where she manages patients with diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia amongst other disease states. When not at work, she enjoys baking and cooking for her family of six.

Staffing

