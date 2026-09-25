Pharmacy Residency Application Process
VA Illiana Health Care System follows the rules of the Residency Matching Program, therefore, all applicants must be registered with the ASHP Residency Matching Program. The NMS Code is 212713.
Pharmacy Residency Application Process
VA Illiana Health Care System VAMC follows the rules of the Residency Matching Program, therefore, all applicants must be registered with the ASHP Residency Matching Program. The Program Code is 212713. To apply for the VA Illiana Health Care System Pharmacy Practice Residency, please submit your application package containing a curriculum vitae (CV), letter of intent, official copy of your pharmacy school transcript, and three letters of recommendation to the Residency Program Director. If any of the above materials are not received by the application deadline, the applicant will not be considered for an interview. The application deadline is January 4, 2027.
Eligibility Requirements
The degree program must have been approved by The American Council on Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) or prior to the establishment of ACPE, have been a member of the American Association of the Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP).
- Participation in the ASHP matching program
- Participation PhORCAS (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service)
- Eligibility for pharmacy licensure in any state of the United States
- Resident must obtain Pharmacist License and Authorization to Administer Injectables before August 1st.
Application Package submitted via PhORCAS
- Pharm.D. Degree
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- Three letters of recommendation
- Official copy of academic transcripts from pharmacy school
- Eligible for licensure
- Onsite interview
Deadlines
All application paperwork must be received by January 2, 2025.
U.S. Citizenship
It is a federal requirement that all employees of the VA must be a US citizen either by birth or naturalization.
Supplemental Application Forms
Found at: http://www.va.gov/vaforms/
▪ Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D)
▪ OF-306, Declaration for Federal Employment
Contact Information
Dallas Warner, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
Residency Program Director
Phone:
dallas.warner@va.gov
Jordan Meyer, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Residency Program Coordinator
Jordan.Meyer@va.gov