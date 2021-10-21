Pharmacy Residency Application Process

VA Illiana Health Care System VAMC follows the rules of the Residency Matching Program, therefore, all applicants must be registered with the ASHP Residency Matching Program. The Program Code is 212713. To apply for the VA Illiana Health Care System Pharmacy Practice Residency, please submit your application package containing a curriculum vitae (CV), letter of intent, official copy of your pharmacy school transcript, and three letters of recommendation to the Residency Program Director. If any of the above materials are not received by the application deadline, the applicant will not be considered for an interview. The application deadline is January 3, 2022.

Eligibility Requirements

The degree program must have been approved by The American Council on Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) or prior to the establishment of ACPE, have been a member of the American Association of the Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP).

Participation in the ASHP matching program

Participation PhORCAS (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service)

Eligibility for pharmacy licensure in any state of the United States

Resident must obtain Pharmacist License and Authorization to Administer Injectables before August 1st.

Application Package submitted via PhORCAS

Pharm.D. Degree

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Three letters of recommendation

Official copy of academic transcripts from pharmacy school

Eligible for licensure

Onsite interview

Deadlines

All application paperwork must be received by January 3, 2022.

U.S. Citizenship

It is a federal requirement that all employees of the VA must be a US citizen either by birth or naturalization.

Supplemental Application Forms

Found at: http://www.va.gov/vaforms/

▪ Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D)

▪ OF-306, Declaration for Federal Employment

Jordan Meyer, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Residency Program Director

800-320-8387 Ext. 47846

Jordan.Meyer@va.gov

Kristina Gill, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Interim Residency Program Director (through January 7, 2022)

Phone: 217-554-4891

Kristina.Gill@va.gov