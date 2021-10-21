 Skip to Content
Pharmacy Residency Curriculum

Pharmacy Residency Curriculum at the VA Illiana Health Care System.

Core Learning Experiences:

  • Anticoagulation
  • Pain Management
  • Home Based Primary Care
  • Internal Medicine
  • Long Term Care
  • Mental Health – Inpatient
  • Mental Health – Outpatient
  • Pharmacy Leadership
  • Primary Care

Required Rotations

  • Acute Care
  • Anticoagulation
  • Home Based Primary Care
  • Long Term Care
  • Mental Health Inpatient
  • Mental Health Outpatient
  • Pharmacy Leadership
  • Primary Care

Longitudinal Learning Experiences

  • Academia
  • Ambulatory Care
  • Inpatient Pharmacy Staffing
  • Medication Use Evaluation
  • Pharmacy Leadership
  • Quality Improvement Project

Elective Learning Experiences

  • Academia
  • Advanced Ambulatory Care
  • Drug Literature
  • Internal Medicine
  • Palliative Care
  • Pharmacy Administration
  • Substance Use Disorder
  • Evidence-Based Medicine
