Pharmacy Residency Curriculum at the VA Illiana Health Care System.
Core Learning Experiences:
- Anticoagulation
- Pain Management
- Home Based Primary Care
- Internal Medicine
- Long Term Care
- Mental Health – Inpatient
- Mental Health – Outpatient
- Pharmacy Leadership
- Primary Care
Required Rotations
- Acute Care
- Anticoagulation
- Home Based Primary Care
- Long Term Care
- Mental Health Inpatient
- Mental Health Outpatient
- Pharmacy Leadership
- Primary Care
Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Academia
- Ambulatory Care
- Inpatient Pharmacy Staffing
- Medication Use Evaluation
- Pharmacy Leadership
- Quality Improvement Project
Elective Learning Experiences
- Academia
- Advanced Ambulatory Care
- Drug Literature
- Internal Medicine
- Palliative Care
- Pharmacy Administration
- Substance Use Disorder
- Evidence-Based Medicine