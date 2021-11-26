Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Who we serve

The medical center operates VA Clinics in Bloomington, Martinsville, Lafayette, Camp Attebury, Crane Naval Base, Brownsburg, Shelbyville and Terre Haute, Indiana. We also partner with the YMCA in Pike Township. We have recently opened new 80,000 square foot health care facility in Brownsburg that has 16 primary care teams serving 20,000 Veterans yearly. We also built a new 24,000 square foot facility in Lafayette, IN, increasing capacity and services significantly. We will be opening our new facility in Terre Haute, IN in late December which combines the primary care clinic and the mental health clinic into one facility.



The more than 63,000 patients (nearly 5,000 women Veterans) treated by your VA medical center require over 680,000 outpatient visits (over 2000 a day on average) and almost 8600 inpatient episodes of care yearly (35,400 bed days), 29,000 emergency visits, and 7000 surgical procedures. The medical center conducts 245 research protocols with a research budget of $21M. VHI provides education to over 150 fellows, 775 residents, 832 medical students, 680 nursing students, 48 PA students, 51 pharmacy students and 2500 allied health professionals annually.