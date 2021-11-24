Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Need to make an appointment?

The Indianapolis VAMC Patient Response Center (PRC) is a centralized scheduling center for your primary care provider and some specialties. Call 317-988-1772

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Indiana health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Indiana health care.

Mailing address

Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center

1481 West 10th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Main phone numbers

Local: 317-554-0000

Toll-free: 888-878-6889

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711