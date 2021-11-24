Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Indiana Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more. New phone numbers will be added soon. If you need to reach an area, call 317-554-0000 and operators will direct you to the appropriate section. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, call (317) 988-1772. If you are in crisis, or know someone who is, please call 800-273-8255 and select 1, or text 838255. More information at veteranscrisisline.net
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Need to make an appointment?
The Indianapolis VAMC Patient Response Center (PRC) is a centralized scheduling center for your primary care provider and some specialties. Call 317-988-1772
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Indiana health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Indiana health care.
Mailing address
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
1481 West 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Main phone numbers
Local: 317-554-0000
Toll-free: 888-878-6889
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Indiana Healthcare System.
Phone: 317-988-3497
Cell: 317-223-8133
Email: mark.turney@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 888-878-6889 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2326
Fax: 317-988-3160 (Veterans, insurance, attorneys)
Fax: 317-988-5484 (for Providers)
Mail:
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
Attn: Release of Information
1481 West 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
For questions about your request to VA Indiana
Phone: 317-988-2326
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Indiana.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at mark.turney@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018