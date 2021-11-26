DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments. During the pandemic, the group has changed and there are fewer drivers, but we are working to increase this list.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Indiana. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center

Volunteer Transportation Network

Map of Indianapolis campus

Phone: 317-988-2472

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.