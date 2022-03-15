 Skip to Content

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans Town Hall, March 16 at 6 p.m. (317) 988-1569 for more information

Join VA experts in Women Veteran health care as they discuss the many options and care choices regarding our fastest growing veteran population.

When
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST
Where

1410 W. 10th St

Indianapolis , IN

Cost
Free

Registration

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1609827085

Webinar ID: 160 982 7085

Also available on Facebook LIVE at www.facebook.com/VAIndianapolis

 

A panel of VA experts will discuss Women Veteran health care issues and open the discussion for others to join and ask their most pressing questions.  

Wed., March 16, 2022 – Beginning at 6 p.m.

Join us on Facebook or Zoom:
FACEBOOK LIVE
https://www.facebook.com/VAIndianapolis

ZOOM
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1609827085
Webinar ID: 160 982 7085

Contact Tamara Whitlow, LPN, Women Veteran Program Assistant
at Tamara.Whitlow1@va.gov or 317-919-1569.

Link to event See all events

Last updated: