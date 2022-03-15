Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
Join VA experts in Women Veteran health care as they discuss the many options and care choices regarding our fastest growing veteran population.
- When
-
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
1410 W. 10th St
Indianapolis , IN
- Cost
- Free
Registration
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1609827085
Webinar ID: 160 982 7085
Also available on Facebook LIVE at www.facebook.com/VAIndianapolis
A panel of VA experts will discuss Women Veteran health care issues and open the discussion for others to join and ask their most pressing questions.
Contact Tamara Whitlow, LPN, Women Veteran Program Assistant
at Tamara.Whitlow1@va.gov or 317-919-1569.