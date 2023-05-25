Skip to Content
LGBTQ+ Lunch & Learn

PRIDE-Background-Blue-VA

Veteran Health Indiana to Host Virtual LGBTQ+ PRIDE Event Wednesday June 7, 2023 Noon, Eastern Standard Time

When:

Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us virtually for a Lunch and Learn session on LGBTQ+ PRIDE Month


Presented by
Veteran Health Indiana

Hosted by
Dr. Heather Sperry - (she/her) LGBTQ+ Program Manager and Staff Psychologist
Courtney Houghton - (she/her) LGBTQ+ EEO Special Emphasis Program Manager


Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 262 232 315 064
Passcode: tAKRWj


You an also Download Teams 

Join on the web

Or call in (audio only) 1 872-701-0185,,154079911# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 154 079 911#

