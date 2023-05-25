LGBTQ+ Lunch & Learn

Veteran Health Indiana to Host Virtual LGBTQ+ PRIDE Event Wednesday June 7, 2023 Noon, Eastern Standard Time

Join us virtually for a Lunch and Learn session on LGBTQ+ PRIDE Month



Presented by

Veteran Health Indiana

Hosted by

Dr. Heather Sperry - (she/her) LGBTQ+ Program Manager and Staff Psychologist

Courtney Houghton - (she/her) LGBTQ+ EEO Special Emphasis Program Manager



