LGBTQ+ Lunch & Learn
Veteran Health Indiana to Host Virtual LGBTQ+ PRIDE Event Wednesday June 7, 2023 Noon, Eastern Standard Time
When:
Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us virtually for a Lunch and Learn session on LGBTQ+ PRIDE Month
Presented by
Veteran Health Indiana
Hosted by
Dr. Heather Sperry - (she/her) LGBTQ+ Program Manager and Staff Psychologist
Courtney Houghton - (she/her) LGBTQ+ EEO Special Emphasis Program Manager
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 262 232 315 064
Passcode: tAKRWj
You an also Download Teams
Or call in (audio only) 1 872-701-0185,,154079911# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 154 079 911#