Virtual LGBTQ+ Veteran Outreach Symposium

When:

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us for this very special LGBTQ+ Veteran Outreach Symposium featuring the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) ACT.

This symposium will feature a Pride Month Keynote Address and presentations on accessing benefits, information on the PACT Act, inclusive healthcare, Character of Discharge, and other helpful resources available to LGBTQ+ Veterans.

Click HERE to Join

Or Join by Phone Toll-Free: 1-833-558-0712 (access code: 276 071 79788)

