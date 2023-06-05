Virtual LGBTQ+ Veteran Outreach Symposium

Join us for this very special LGBTQ+ Veteran Outreach Symposium featuring the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) ACT.



THURSDAY, JUNE 8, 2023

1:00 - 3:00 PM (EDT)

This symposium will feature a Pride Month Keynote Address and presentations on accessing benefits, information on the PACT Act, inclusive healthcare, Character of Discharge, and other helpful resources available to LGBTQ+ Veterans.

Click HERE to Join

Or Join by Phone Toll-Free: 1-833-558-0712 (access code: 276 071 79788)