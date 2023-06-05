Virtual LGBTQ+ Veteran Outreach Symposium
When:
Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for this very special LGBTQ+ Veteran Outreach Symposium featuring the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) ACT.
1:00 - 3:00 PM (EDT)
This symposium will feature a Pride Month Keynote Address and presentations on accessing benefits, information on the PACT Act, inclusive healthcare, Character of Discharge, and other helpful resources available to LGBTQ+ Veterans.
Click HERE to Join
