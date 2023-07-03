Military Veteran Celebration & Resource Fair

Join us for a Military Veteran Celebration and learn more about Veteran benefits. Bring the family!

VA Northern Indiana and Veteran Health Indiana VA Medical Centers are teaming up for the Hamilton County Bicentennial Military Veterans Celebration and Resource Fair.



There will be over 60 resource tables to help our Veteran community live a more fulfilled life right here in Indiana. Representatives several Veteran support organizations will be on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA benefits. filing claims and more.

11:00 AM-Doors open to all Resource Vendor Tables inside. Outside besides the Hero Hut, you will find family friendly activities including getting to know our First Responders & their vehicles.

11:20 AM – Opening Ceremony, key speakers - Stewart Goodwin Honoring our Heroes Lost 78 years ago in the sinking of the USS Indianapolis, Kristen Ludeker-Seibert will enlighten us on the work being done in Hamilton County to curtail suicides through building Stronger Veterans & Stronger Communities, & Mark Turney from Roudebush VA to cover the PACT Act and what it can do for our Military Veteran community. Speeches will be played back on the big screens at 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM.

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.