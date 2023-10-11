October Toxic Exposure Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair

Calling ALL Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post-9/11 Veterans!

Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the

West Gate Academy (at Crane)

13598 E. West Gate Dr., Odon, IN 47562

Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screening will also be available.

PACT Act briefings held at 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Did you know you may be eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care or compensation benefits? Join us at the Resource Fair to learn more!

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.