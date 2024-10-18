DEA National Drug Takeback

Join us for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, October 28th, at the Brownsburg VA Clinic from 10am til 2pm

When: Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 557 Pit Road Brownsburg, IN Cost: Free





Take Back Day offers a safe and free opportunity for communities across the nation to dispose of old medications discreetly. On October 28th, from 10am to 2pm, you can bring your unused prescription drugs to the Brownsburg VA Clinic.

To find a collection point near you, visit the DEA TakeBack website.

