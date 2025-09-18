Join Our Team at VA Indiana Healthcare System!

Are you passionate about serving Veterans and making a difference in their healthcare experience? VA Indiana Healthcare System is hosting a Job Fair for Medical Support Assistants!

We are looking for dedicated individuals to fill full-time, on-site positions for the following high-demand positions:

Medical Support Assistant (Scheduler)

This position that serves as a scheduler for the assigned clinic and is a foundational role within the overall clinic operation. This position serves as the first point of contact for all Veterans and visitors to the facility and is the first step in facilitating Veterans receiving care once they have arrived.



Advanced Medical Support Assistant (Scheduler)

The AMSA will be responsible for scheduling, cancellations, and re-scheduling of patients appointments and/or consults; enters no-show information; prepares for clinic visits by reviewing the daily schedule with the care team; monitors both inpatient and outpatient consults for areas of responsibility.

What to Bring:

Resume

2 References

Come prepared to learn more about the rewarding opportunities available and how you can contribute to our mission of providing top-notch care to our Veterans.

Have questions or want to pre-qualify your resume? Email us at IndyVHAjobs@va.gov.

Don’t miss out on this chance to join the team at Veteran Health Indiana!

Resume Tips

Make sure your resume clearly outlines the following knowledge, skills, or abilities require for the positions below:

GS 5 Medical Support Assistant (MSA)

Candidates must demonstrate all of the KSAs below:

• Ability to operate computerized programs and systems in order to enter, modify, and retrieve sensitive medical and patient identifying information (PII) into or rom electronic health records, scheduling systems, and/or reports.

• Advanced knowledge of medical terminology specific to understand medical diagnosis and procedures sufficient to communicate clinical staff instructions to patients.

• Ability to schedule medical appointments in a clinical setting.

• Ability to work independently in the accomplishment of a wide variety of duties performing patient support work.

• Ability to communicate effectively and professionally in person, electronically, and/or by telephone, with internal and external customers.

• Skill in customer service with the ability to identify customer concerns, and refer to the appropriate staff, as necessary, to ensure a satisfactory resolution.

GS 6 Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)

Candidates must demonstrate all of the KSAs below:

• Ability to collaborate and communicate with a wide range of medical clinicians across multiple disciplines (e.g. medical doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, clinical pharmacists, and nursing staff) to accomplish team goal setting to ensure medical care to patients is met.

• Ability to independently set priorities and organize work to meet deadlines, ensuring compliance with established processes, policies, and regulations.

• Ability to communicate tactfully and effectively, electronically, by phone, in person, and in writing, with internal and external customers. This may include preparing reports in various formats and presenting data to various organizational levels, as well as resolving patient concerns.

• Advanced knowledge of the technical health care process (including, but not limited to, scheduling across interdisciplinary coordinated care delivery and/or care in the community models and patient health care portals) as it relates to access to care.

• Advanced knowledge of policies and procedures associated with interdisciplinary coordinated care delivery and/or care in the community operational activities that affect patient flow, and patient support care administrative functions to include, but not limited to appointment cycles, outside patient referrals, follow-up care, overbooking, provider availability, etc.

• Advanced knowledge of medical terminology due to the technical nature of language utilized by