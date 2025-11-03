Stop by the Roudebush VAMC main Atrium on 11/20/25, from 9am-1pm (by 1st Floor A-Wing elevators), to speak with our Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but catching it early means a much higher rate of treatment success. If you’re 50-80 years old and a former or current smoker, talk to your provider to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you, or contact the Indianapolis VA Medical Center Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator at 317-988-4897.

