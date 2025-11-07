Combined Veterans Day & USMC Birthday Celebration
Join us as we honor all those who served and commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps! Mark your calendars for a special morning of gratitude, tradition, and community.
When:
No event data
Where:
Room C-1202
1481 West Tenth Street
Indianapolis, IN
Cost:
Free
Everyone is invited—Veterans, families, friends, staff, and visitors. The celebration is open to all!
Enjoy complimentary cake and refreshments. Take part in a meaningful tribute blending Veterans Day observance with Marine Corps birthday traditions. Connect, share stories, and express thanks among fellow Veterans and community members.