Combined Veterans Day & USMC Birthday Celebration

Join us as we honor all those who served and commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps! Mark your calendars for a special morning of gratitude, tradition, and community.

Everyone is invited—Veterans, families, friends, staff, and visitors. The celebration is open to all!

Enjoy complimentary cake and refreshments. Take part in a meaningful tribute blending Veterans Day observance with Marine Corps birthday traditions. Connect, share stories, and express thanks among fellow Veterans and community members.​