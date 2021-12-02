In Remembrance of Pearl Harbor Town Hall

In Remembrance of Pearl Harbor Virtual Town Hall

Please join us for our Virtual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Program on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Few Veterans remain from the World War II era, but their legacy lives on in the hearts, minds and the stories of Veterans today. Many Veterans today have grandparents, or other family members, who have inspired them with their courageous service in World War II.

Let us not forget their sacrifice as we honor those we lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Please join us on Zoom:

Time: Dec 7, 2021 02:00 PM Eastern Time

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601444119...

Meeting ID: 160 144 4119

Passcode: 382043