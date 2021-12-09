Virtual Town Hall, Terre Haute VA Clinic

Join us at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1611868641 and on Facebook LIVE (www.facebook.com/VAIndianapolis) to learn more about the new Terre Haute VA Clinic, located at 5080 East Bill Farr Dr., Terre Haute. Meet some of the new staff and ask questions of key clinical leadership.

The new clinic combines two current VA clinics in Terre Haute and will serve over 10,000 Veterans. Primary care, mental health, optometry, audiology, pharmacy, physical therapy, radioloty, blood draw, prosthetics, social work and home-based primary care will all be offered in the new clinic.