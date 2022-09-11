New VA Medical Center Director Named for Indianapolis

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2022

Indianapolis , IN — The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Michael E. Hershman as the new official Director for the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, effective September 11, 2022.

Hershman has served in an acting capacity in this role since May and has served as the Director of the Northern Indiana VA Medical Center since 2016.

“Mike has the proven leadership qualities and the experience to help guide Veteran Health Indiana,” said Laura Ruzick, Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network 10, the organization that oversees VA Medical Centers across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. “His experience as Director of the Northern Indiana Health Care System gives him a unique understanding of the challenges facing Hoosier Veterans. I am certain his leadership will be a great asset to the Veteran Health Indiana network, the employees and volunteers, health care partners, the community, and most importantly, the Veterans we are so honored to serve.”

Hershman is a 29-year Veteran of the US Army, retiring as a Colonel in 2016. During his career, he served as the Deputy Director, Primary Care Service Line, US Army Medical Command, in San Antonio, TX where he served as the Medical Command’s subject matter expert on medical home and primary care empanelment. His previous experience includes service as the CEO at the McDonald Army Health Care Clinic in Fort Eustis, VA, COO at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in Fort Bliss, TX, and CEO of the 187th Medical Battalion in Fort Sam Houston, TX.

Hershman holds two Master’s degrees (Strategic Studies from US Army War College and Healthcare Administration from Baylor University), and a Bachelor’s in Government from Lehigh University.

Northern Indiana Associate Director Anthony Colón will continue to serve as the acting Director for the Northern

Indiana VA Medical Center until a permanent selection is made.