News releases
News releases for VA Indiana health care.
May 26, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs, Dayton National Cemetery, will host a 2023 Memorial Day ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on the holiday to pay our respects to those who gave their lives so we could enjoy our lives in freedom and prosperity.
May 11, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Effective Thursday, May 11, 2023, the following masking policy will go into effect for the Richard L Roudebush VA Medical Center and Veteran Health Indiana Healthcare System outpatient clinics and facilities.
May 2, 2023
Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service U.S. Military Veterans VA Clinic 557 Pit Road Brownsburg, IN 46112 Saturday, May 13, 2023 9am –1pm
April 13, 2023
Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service U.S. Military Veterans Johnson County Armory 325 Minuteman Way Franklin, IN 46131 April 26, 2023 12pm – 6pm
February 23, 2023
Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service U.S. Military Veterans YMCA Gymnasium, 5315 Lafayette Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46254 March 2, 2023 3:30pm – 7:30pm
February 13, 2023
Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service U.S. Military Veterans Stout Field Gymnasium, 3912 W. Minnesota St, Indianapolis, IN 46241 February 22, 2023, 3:30pm – 7:30pm
February 6, 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 6, 2023 Veteran Health Indiana Career Fair this Weekend Saturday, February 11, 2023 9am – 3pm Indianapolis VA Medical Center 1481 W. 10th Street, 46202
January 24, 2023
WHAT: Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service WHO: U.S. Military Veterans WHERE: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239 WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
December 30, 2022
Just after 12 p.m. Thursday, December 29, Duke, a black Labrador Retriever, on his first full week of patrol with his handler, Sergeant Ryley Mayhall, approached a suspicious vehicle passing by the front entrance of the VA Medical Center, near West 10th Street and the White River.
November 30, 2022
The Indianapolis VA Medical Center of Veteran Health Indiana will host a Toxic Exposure Town Hall and Resource Event on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., at their Brownsburg VA Clinic location at 557 Pit Road, Brownsburg, IN 46112.