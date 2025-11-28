News releases
News releases for VA Indiana health care.
October 6, 2022
Veteran Health Indiana will host a Virtual Town Hall on Monday, October 17, at 6 p.m., to discuss with all Veterans the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, which was signed into law on August 10, 2022.
September 22, 2022
Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to minimize the risk of illness and possible hospitalization. Hand washing, face coverings, and social distancing are all important in eliminating infections.
September 11, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Michael E. Hershman as the new official Director for the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, effective September 11, 2022.
September 6, 2022
The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center is now offering a new radiotherapy treatment for Veterans with late-stage, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
August 25, 2022
Veteran Health Indiana is holding an outreach event at the Canary Creek Cinema in Franklin.
December 12, 2021
Veteran Health Indiana is holding a career fair for nurses. Registered Nurse - Ambulatory Surgery, PACT, Geriatrics, Inpatient Mental Health Licensed Practical Nurse - PACT, PRRTP, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village Nursing Assistant - Inpatient Mental Health, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village