VA Announces Grand Opening of New Veterans Clinic in Bloomington

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Bloomington, IN - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is proud to announce the grand opening of a new state of the art outpatient clinic for Veterans in Bloomington, Indiana.

Located at 3098 North Lintel Drive, the clinic will officially open its doors on Monday, September 15th, 2025, bringing expanded access to comprehensive health care services for Veterans across southern Indiana under one roof.

The new 24,000 square foot facility will house 4 primary care teams providing Veterans with personalized care. Other services offered will include mental health, optometry, physical therapy, prosthetics, audiology and on-site blood draw capabilities. This new clinic represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring Veterans have access to timely, high-quality care close to home.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, September 15th at 1:00 p.m. There will be remarks from VA leadership and members of the community are invited to attend and tour the new facility.



For more information about the Bloomington VA Clinic or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.va.gov/indiana-health-care/.